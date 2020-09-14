Washington’s Chase Young Reacts To His First NFL Win

Chase Young couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to his NFL career. He had an awesome reaction to his first NFL win on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team pulled off one of the bigger upsets on Sunday, knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in a 27-17 victory. For now, Washington sits alone atop the NFC East standings following losses by the Cowboys and Eagles. Meanwhile, the New York Giants will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Young was a force to be reckoned with in his first NFL game. The Washington rookie racked up four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his NFL debut. Young isn’t focused on his stat-line, though. The rookie couldn’t be happier that he was able to help his team get a win.

Young had an awesome reaction to his first NFL win on Sunday. The rookie edge-rusher is clearly excited to get back to work to prepare for the team’s upcoming game this Sunday.

“What’s the best part about going 1-0?? The chance to go 2-0,” Young said on Twitter

This is exactly the type of attitude Washington has to love seeing from its rookie star. It looks like the Football Team’s latest draft selection is already paying off.

Now, Washington will get back to work to prepare for a Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Young will have to be sharp and play with control going up against youngster Kyler Murray this Sunday.