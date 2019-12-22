What Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Told Dwayne Haskins After Injury

After a strong first half, Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins injured his ankle after being sacked on the team’s first possession of the third quarter.

Haskins went to the locker room to be examined before returning to the sideline. However, he would not return to the game as veteran Case Keenum played the rest of the way.

Post-game, Haskins told reporters that he wanted to come back in, but owner Dan Snyder persuaded him not to.

Snyder reportedly told Haskins to listen to the advice of team physician Dr. Robin West, who recommended the 2019 first-round pick remain on the sideline.

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins said owner Dan Snyder told him not to return to the game after his injury. Haskins said X-rays were negative but he will get an MRI. Haskins said he lobbied to return but obviously failed. https://t.co/SdJXaU7Er1 — John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2019

A Redskins spokesperson said that owner Dan Snyder told Dwayne Haskins to listen to the medical advice from Dr. Robin West and her advice was Haskins should not go back in. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 22, 2019

This is a little odd that Snyder apparently made the call here, but it does beat throwing Haskins back in and having him suffer more damage.

Maybe the Redskins organization has learned its lesson after how it mishandled Robert Griffin III? One can only hope.

Haskins was 12-for-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured.