What Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Told Dwayne Haskins After Injury

Dwayne Haskins plays for the Redskins against the Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins passes during the second half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After a strong first half, Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins injured his ankle after being sacked on the team’s first possession of the third quarter.

Haskins went to the locker room to be examined before returning to the sideline. However, he would not return to the game as veteran Case Keenum played the rest of the way.

Post-game, Haskins told reporters that he wanted to come back in, but owner Dan Snyder persuaded him not to.

Snyder reportedly told Haskins to listen to the advice of team physician Dr. Robin West, who recommended the 2019 first-round pick remain on the sideline.

This is a little odd that Snyder apparently made the call here, but it does beat throwing Haskins back in and having him suffer more damage.

Maybe the Redskins organization has learned its lesson after how it mishandled Robert Griffin III? One can only hope.

Haskins was 12-for-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured.

