2 NFL Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Jameis Winston

Although Matthew Stafford kicked off the trend of big-name quarterbacks on the move this NFL offseason, plenty of other future starters are still expected to switch teams. Surprisingly, among those creating interest is Jameis Winston.

With Drew Brees likely headed into retirement, the 27-year-old is the favorite to assume the Saints starting gig. However, at least two teams might want to pull Winston away from New Orleans to take over their quarterback vacancy.

According to NFL analyst Evan Massey, both the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts have expressed their interest in the former 2015 No. 1 overall pick. At the very least this should give Winston an opportunity to weigh the best situation before choosing where to sign this offseason.

With three teams in the mix, the sixth-year quarterback should, at the very least, get another chance to start in the NFL.

Along with the #Colts, the Chicago #Bears are another team with interest in Jameis Winston. #Saints also would like to keep him. He will have a market this offseason. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) January 31, 2021

Both the Colts and the Bears provide strong rosters for Winston to walk into, should he make the decision to leave the Saints.

In Indianapolis, Frank Reich boasts one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. With a deep backfield and reliable downfield wide receivers, the offense simply needs a quarterback to get them the ball. Combined with a top-10 defense, the Colts have hopes to make the postseason once again in 2021.

The Bears also made the playoffs in 2020, but suffered from shoddy quarterback play throughout the year. Matt Nagy played a rotating game between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, leading to inconsistency at the position. Chicago fell out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round, despite a top half defense and strong running game.

Of course, Winston could take the easy route and re-sign with the Saints. Under Sean Payton, the 27-year-old could thrive in a system that he’s already begun to learn. New Orleans remains committed to Winston, but may need to offer him the best deal to keep him.

