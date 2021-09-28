2 Quarterbacks Reportedly Worked Out For Bears Today

The Chicago Bears are banged up at the quarterback position heading into Week 4. Justin Fields is nursing a hand injury that he suffered last Sunday, and Andy Dalton is still dealing with a knee injury that occurred in Week 2.

With so much uncertainty surrounding their quarterback room at the moment, the Bears have decided to bring in a pair of free agents in for a visit this Tuesday.

According to Pro Football Focus reporter Doug Kyed, the Bears worked out free agent quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Ryan Willis this afternoon.

Ramsey who went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed with Carolina Panthers in May. He didn’t make their 53-man roster, though.

Willis, meanwhile, recently played in The Spring League. He was actually named the MVP of The Mega Bowl, completing 26-of-37 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Source: The Bears worked out free-agent QBs Ryan Willis and Peyton Ramsey today. Andy Dalton is still nursing a knee injury, and Justin Fields injured his hand on Sunday. X-rays came back negative for Fields. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 28, 2021

Ramsey and Willis don’t have NFL experience, but perhaps one of them can be an emergency quarterback for Chicago this weekend.

The Bears are coming off an abysmal performance against the Cleveland Browns, so it’s imperative that head coach Matt Nagy gets his offense back on track.

Chicago should have an update on its quarterback situation later this week. If Fields is good to go, he should be named the starter for a second straight week.