Bears Player Makes Honest Admission About Aaron Rodgers’ Taunt

Aaron Rodgers was incredibly fired up after rushing for a touchdown on Sunday at Soldier Field. Looking into a sea of angry Chicago Bears fans, he screamed “I still own you!” right in front of the FOX cameras.

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but Rodgers is right. Including the playoffs, Rodgers is an incredible 21-5 against his chief NFC North rival, dating back to 2008 when he took over for Brett Favre.

He holds multiple records for Bears opposing quarterbacks, including a 105.3 passer rating against Chicago, 57 touchdowns passes, and 25 touchdown passes at Soldier Field. He tied Favre on that final mark on Sunday.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was asked about Rodgers’ comments today. While he said that the team hasn’t discussed it in full, he admits it’s hard to deny that Rodgers has his franchise’s number over the last 13 years as starter.

After Aaron Rodgers declared his 'ownership' of the Bears, Cole Kmet said: "Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong. He’s been pretty successful against the Bears. It’s on us to change that." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 20, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have had as consistent a quarterback situation as any team in recent NFL memory, with Favre and Rodgers—a Hall of Famer and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer—holding down the starting job dating back to 1992.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Rodgers was asked if he could name every Chicago Bears starting quarterback since he took over for Green Bay in 2008. He couldn’t even come close.

The Bears have had 16 different players start games for them in that time, making it difficult for the franchise to compete, even as they’ve fielded some of the most ferocious defenses in the NFL at times during that span.

Until they figure out quarterback—and maybe Justin Fields will finally be that guy—they’re living in Aaron Rodgers’ world.