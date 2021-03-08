Adam Schefter Names NFL Team Most ‘Desperate’ At Quarterback

No position in sports is more crucial to a team’s success than an NFL quarterback. So it should be no surprise that some teams are willing to pay an arm and a leg to get an elite one.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter addressed the recent rumors linking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Chicago Bears. Schefter pointed out that the Bears are “the most desperate team” trying to get a quality quarterback.

“The Bears are THE most desperate team to go land a quarterback,” Schefter said. “If Russell Wilson wants to go to Chicago and the Bears want Russell Wilson, well you’d think that the makings of a deal would be there.”

Schefter noted that with the Bear’s lack of major draft capital, they aren’t too enticing as a trade partner. He suggested that the Bears offer anyone on the roster that the Seahawks want if they want a deal.

.@AdamSchefter when asked about the Russell Wilson to Chicago speculation: "The Bears are THE most desperate team to go land a quarterback." pic.twitter.com/PuZBD3DmWL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2021

The Chicago Bears went 8-8 and made the playoffs with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky as their starters. But Trubisky is a free agent and Foles doesn’t seem to be working out well for Chicago.

Bringing on Russell Wilson would instantly transform the Bears into Super Bowl contenders though (provided they have any players left for Wilson to work with).

The Bears will be hard-pressed to find a way to bring Wilson into the fold though. And that’s even if the Seahawks are willing to trade him.

The better question is: If the Bears are desperate, what do the Bears do if they don’t get Wilson?