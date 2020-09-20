Adam Schefter Sums Up What The NFL Has Been Like Today

Injuries are an unfortunate, but expected part of every NFL Sunday, but what is going on across the league today is ridiculous.

Guys are getting hurt like crazy this afternoon–and big names too. Nick Bosa, Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Drew Lock, Solomon Thomas, Sterling Shepard and others have all left their games for various reasons.

The situation is wreaking havoc for real-life and fantasy football rosters. We can only as many of these players as possible are able to return to the field sooner rather than later.

As of right now, a whopping 16 players are out for the rest of the day.

A look at players that have left today’s game due to an injury and are out for the day. 16 and counting…. pic.twitter.com/eHQnoolYI8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who has been around the NFL for a long time and seen a lot of football, summed up what everybody watching at home is thinking right now.

“Don’t remember the last Sunday quite like this one,” Schefter tweeted. “Beyond brutal.”

Don’t remember the last Sunday quite like this one. Beyond brutal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

With the weird preseason schedule, we expected some sloppy play and increased injuries early on in the season.

No one was banking on this though.