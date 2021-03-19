The Spun

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Last night, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Akiem Hicks was given permission to seek a trade. Though a deal hasn’t materialized yet, the former All-Pro defensive lineman riled up his fans this Friday with a very cryptic tweet.

Hicks just had a one-word message for his Twitter followers today. That one word was “boom.”

It’s unclear what this means for Hicks’ future. Maybe the Chicago Bears are working out a trade and he’s excited about what the future has in store for him.

Even former NFL offensive lineman TJ Lang can’t wait to see what happens with Hicks’ situation in Chicago, replying “Tell me tell me.”

This past season, Akiem Hicks had 49 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. His best season came in 2018 when he had 55 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Hicks currently has one year remaining on his contract, which includes a cap hit of $12 million for the 2021 season. It’s being reported that he wants a raise if he does get traded. That’s something teams will need to consider when calling the Bears about a potential trade.

Chicago has already moved on from All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller this week. As of now, it seems like Hicks is on his way out too.

It’ll be interesting to see if a team pulls the trigger on a trade for Hicks in the coming weeks.


