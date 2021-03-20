After days of speculation, the Chicago Bears have officially released Kyle Fuller. However, the All-Pro cornerback didn’t last on the open market very long.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Fuller is signing a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos. The majority of the money on his contract is fully guaranteed.

Denver was considered a landing spot for Fuller from the moment there were talks about him being released. This move will reunite Fuller with Vic Fangio, his former defensive coordinator.

Fuller had his best season under Fangio, finishing the 2018 season with 55 total tackles, 21 passes defended and seven interceptions.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Chargers, Colts and Falcons had interest in Fuller.

The Broncos ultimately won the sweepstakes, of course, which is great news for their secondary. Fuller should help out a unit that is currently being led by All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, who signed a massive extension on Friday.

As for the Bears, this just goes to show that Fuller was more of a cap casualty than anything else. He’s still a very solid cornerback capable of making plays in a zone-heavy system, but the front office opened up $14 million in salary-cap space by cutting him.

Chicago replaced Fuller earlier this week with Desmond Trufant, who last played for the Detroit Lions.