All-Pro CB Kyle Fuller Makes Free Agent Decision

A general view of the Denver Broncos stadium.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

After days of speculation, the Chicago Bears have officially released Kyle Fuller. However, the All-Pro cornerback didn’t last on the open market very long.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Fuller is signing a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos. The majority of the money on his contract is fully guaranteed.

Denver was considered a landing spot for Fuller from the moment there were talks about him being released. This move will reunite Fuller with Vic Fangio, his former defensive coordinator.

Fuller had his best season under Fangio, finishing the 2018 season with 55 total tackles, 21 passes defended and seven interceptions.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Chargers, Colts and Falcons had interest in Fuller.

The Broncos ultimately won the sweepstakes, of course, which is great news for their secondary. Fuller should help out a unit that is currently being led by All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, who signed a massive extension on Friday.

As for the Bears, this just goes to show that Fuller was more of a cap casualty than anything else. He’s still a very solid cornerback capable of making plays in a zone-heavy system, but the front office opened up $14 million in salary-cap space by cutting him.

Chicago replaced Fuller earlier this week with Desmond Trufant, who last played for the Detroit Lions.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.