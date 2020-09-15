Star NFL WR Removes Team Information From Social Media

Does a standout NFL wide receiver want out? Speculation is brewing on social media on Tuesday morning.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson wants a contract extension. However, he’s yet to receive one from general manager Ryan Pace.

Robinson is coming off a solid Week 1 performance. The 2015 Pro Bowl wide receiver had five catches for 74 yards in a comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

Monday night, fans noticed some differences in Robinson’s social media accounts. He appears to have removed any references to the Chicago Bears on both Twitter and Instagram.

Allen Robinson has taken the Chicago Bears out of his bio and has since deleted all of his ‘Bears’ photos on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UC9oiLlIAh — Dave (@runbackdave) September 15, 2020

Bears Wire had more on his social media activity:

Robinson’s social media activity has been questionable as it relates to his feelings on a potential extension. In the last couple of weeks, he’s sent out messages that could be taken as him being unhappy with his current situation. Robinson also “liked” a few Tweets recently that suggests he may be wanting out of Chicago.

Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears in 2018. He began his career in Jacksonville, getting drafted in the second round out of Penn State.

The standout NFL wide receiver wants to land another big contract, but it remains to be seen if it’ll be in Chicago.