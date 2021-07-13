Report: Where Things Stand For Allen Robinson, Bears Ahead Of Contract Deadline

Allen Robinson has been pretty open about his frustrations with the Chicago Bears. He’ll be with the team this fall, but it is very unclear whether his Bears tenure will extend beyond that.

Robinson enters his eighth NFL season, and fourth year with Chicago. He’s been one of the NFL’s most consistent wide receivers, despite playing with less-than-stellar quarterbacks for basically his entire career.

In 2015, catching passes from Blake Bortles, he posted an 80 reception, 1,400 yard, 14 touchdown season, which remains his most productive. He has back to back years of at least 98 receptions, 1,100 yards, and six touchdowns, despite the Bears juggling between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. This year may represent more hope, with Andy Dalton set to start the season and Justin Fields being selected by the franchise in the first round.

In March, Robinson signed the one-year, $18 million franchise tag offered by the team. He has been searching for a long term deal, but according to Ian Rapoport, ahead of Thursday’s deadline to ink one, it is looking unlikely.

As the franchise tag deadline nears, the #Bears and star WR Allen Robinson are not expected to reach a long-term extension, sources say. It appears that Robinson will play on his $17.88M tag for 2021. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2021

Allen Robinson just finished up a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears. Spotrac pegs his value on the open market at four years and over $80 million, which would make him one of the highest paid players at the position in the NFL.

One has to imagine that the Bears would love to retain Robinson as it looks to build around Fields as their quarterback of the future. We’ll see if he’s confident enough in the team’s future at year’s end to sign on long term.

