Injury Update For Bears Star Allen Robinson Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Chicago Bears have a big date with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The offense may be without its best weapon, wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, a 24-10 Bears loss. He finished the game catching all four of his targets for 70 yards. He’s the only real consistent threat in the Chicago passing game, so losing him for Sunday would be a major blow for an already-struggling offense.

On the season, Robinson has 44 receptions for 544 yards and two scores. Last season, his second with the team after coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars, he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson missed practice today, and remains in the concussion protocol. It seems unlikely that he’ll play Sunday against the Saints without practicing this week. The team lists him as questionable heading into the weekend.

Even with Allen Robinson healthy, the Bears have one of the NFL’s most anemic offenses, ranked 27th in scoring and 29th in total offense. Quarterback Nick Foles has been extremely pedestrian since taking over for Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for just 227.8 yards per game, six touchdowns, six interceptions, and a very mediocre 5.9 yards per attempt.

Beating the Saints would go a long way towards helping Chicago remain in the heart of the playoff race. At 5-2, the Bears are currently half a game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Unless the offense starts to find itself, however, it is hard to imagine the team keeping that pace.

The Saints, meanwhile, have gotten better news about their long-absent star wide receiver. On Thursday, Michael Thomas, who last played in Week 1, was back participating in practice. His status for Sunday’s game is still very much up in the air though.

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.