Allen Robinson Reveals His Approach To Pending Free Agency

When NFL free agency opens up next month, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will be one of the most sought-after players.

Robinson is coming off a season which saw him catch 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, and that was with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles throwing him the ball. If he could ever get to a team with top-notch quarterback play, watch out.

Without a doubt, the chance to play with a premier passer and win championships are two things Robinson is keeping in mind as he prepares for free agency. However, he said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he hasn’t ruled out any team as a potential destination.

“At this point, I’d pretty much be open to everything on the table,” Robinson said. “I’m not 100 percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will open to everything on the table.”

Robinson is 27 years old and is likely looking at his final opportunity to sign a lucrative, long-term deal. He’s going to make sure he gets paid and finds a suitable home.

In 88 career games with the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, the former Penn State star has amassed 5,999 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns on 457 receptions.

