Allen Robinson Sends Clear Message About His Future

Allen Robinson celebrating a Chicago Bears touchdown.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a scored touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Allen Robinson’s third year with the Chicago Bears ended in disappointing fashion as the team got blown out by the Saints during Wildcard Weekend. He’s currently out of contract and is expected to be a hot target in free agency.

But Robinson isn’t eager to leave the Windy City this spring. Or so he says at least. But that isn’t to say all is well between him and the Bears.

Speaking to Jeff Dickerson on Monday, Robinson made it clear that he believes he can get a deal done with the Bears. But Robinson also seemed frustrated by the fact that he couldn’t hammer out a deal with the team.

“I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days,” Robinson said.

Robinson had a career-high 102 receptions for the Bears in 2020. He also had 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns too, leading Bears wide receivers in both categories.

The Chicago Bears aren’t exactly flush with cash this offseason though. Per OverTheCap, the Bears are currently $89,000 above the projected cap.

There are certainly some moves the Bears can make to free up room to re-sign Allen Robinson. But it’s quite possible Robinson might just test the free agent waters anyway.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace should probably speak with his star wide receiver soon if he wants to avoid losing him.

