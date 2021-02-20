Allen Robinson Sends Clear Message As He Enters Free Agency

Despite all the issues the Chicago Bears had at quarterback this past season, Allen Robinson managed to put up great numbers. Now, the Pro Bowl wideout will try to cash in during free agency.

Robinson finished the 2020 season with 102 receptions for 1,250 yards yards and six touchdowns. It’s tough to be that productive when there’s a revolving door at quarterback involving Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky.

Though he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Bears this offseason, Robinson seemed ready for the next chapter of his career during an interview with NFL writer Tyler Dunne.

“For myself, as a person and a player, I think the city of Chicago has an outstanding fan base. The best fan base I’ve played for in the NFL,” Robinson said, via Go Long with Tyler Dunne. “I am thoughtful of that through the process because — for myself — I never want to feel like I don’t enjoy the city of Chicago. They’ve embraced my foundation in the community. I built a ton of relationships. But, unfortunately, those aren’t the things that weigh the most in a situation like this.”

So what does Robinson want in the future? He told Dunne that he wants to be a Hall of Fame wideout competing in the biggest game of them all, the Super Bowl.

“I’m still on the hunt to be a Hall-of-Fame receiver. That’s definitely important to me, as far as being able to play my best this next part — the prime of my career. That’s what it’s about. It’s about being able to play your best, being able to play meaningful games, being able to compete for a Super Bowl.”

Robinson’s previous contract was a three-year deal worth $42 million. His next contract should be more lucrative.

At 27 years old, Robinson is just entering the prime of his career. Whichever team signs him this offseason should consider themselves lucky.

