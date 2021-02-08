Allen Robinson Sends Clear Message Before His Free Agency

After a handful of veterans on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked away with their first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, Allen Robinson felt inspired. The 27-year-old wideout enters free agency this offseason and seems to have a clear goal in mind.

Robinson spent the last three seasons on the Chicago Bears, as the team’s lead wideout. In 2020, he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six scores, making for one of the best years of his career.

However, the Bears offense sputtered once again this season, resulting in a first round playoff exit. The disappointing performance followed up on an 8-8 year in 2019 and a devastating Wild Card loss in 2018. After three seasons in Chicago, Robinson has nothing to show for it.

Now, the 27-year-old sounds like he specifically wants to chase a ring in 2021. Robinson took to Twitter to share his hope for next year and perhaps for his upcoming free agency.

No 🧢, I want a 💍 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 8, 2021

🤔 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 8, 2021

Interestingly enough, Robinson received a response from fellow Bears wideout Cordarrelle Patterson. The veteran return specialist also enters free agency this offseason and was interested to hear his teammate’s thoughts on a possible move out of Chicago.

Well what’s the move 👀👀👀 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 8, 2021

For the time being, Robinson stayed tight-lipped about his decision. However, the 2015 Pro Bowler will be sought after soon enough.

Over the last seven seasons, Robinson might be one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. In 88 career games, the 27-year-old racked up 5,999 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns. Robinson provides key consistency and likely should’ve landed a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Unless the Bears are willing to shake things up this offseason, it’ll be unlikely for Robinson to compete for a title in Chicago. That means he’ll have to set his sights elsewhere and search for a contender in need of a wide receiver.

Multiple organizations with Super Bowl intentions could use a pass-catcher like Robinson, so time will tell which teams makes a run at him this offseason.