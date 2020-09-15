Allen Robinson’s Agent Responds To Alleged Trade Request

Right now, things are not all good between the Chicago Bears and their star wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson is in the final season of a three-year deal with Chicago and negotiations reportedly are not going well. Earlier today, the seven-year vet removed all mentions of the Bears from his social media.

This afternoon, the the Chicago Tribune reported that Robinson asked the team for a trade. However, his agent is now denying that claim.

Through ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson’s agent Brandon Parker said the 27-year-old pass catcher has not requested to be moved. He did seemingly admit that Robinson is unhappy with what the Bears are offering him.

Brandon Parker, agent for Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, said he and his client have not requested a trade. However Robinson, who is in the last year of his contract, is unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

In 30 career games with Chicago, Robinson has caught 158 passes for 1,975 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had five receptions for 74 yards in a Week 1 win over Detroit on Sunday.

When the Bears take on the New York Giants this weekend, Robinson will undoubtedly be out there.

We’ll see how the rest of this season plays out though, particularly if he and the franchise can’t work out their differences at the bargaining table.