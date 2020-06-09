An NFL Kicker Was Asked To Put On Muscle This Offseason

Offseason bulking up isn’t just for position players or offensive and defensive linemen. Kickers can make #gainz too.

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro has a lot on his plate heading into his second season in the Windy City. The University of Florida product is going to be involved in a summer kicking competition with free agent Ramiz Ahmed.

In order to prepare for that battle, one of the things Pineiro was asked to do was put on weight. Pineiro told the Chicago Sun-Times he’s added eight pounds of muscle to his 5-foot-11-inch frame, now checking in at 187 pounds.

Competition is nothing new to Pineiro. Last summer, he beat out several other competitors to win the starting placekicking job replacing Cody Parkey.

Bears asked Eddy Pineiro to put on weight/muscle. Has added about 7-9 lbs. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 9, 2020

In 2019, Pineiro connected on 23-of-28 on field goals and 27-of-29 extra points. He hit on 5-of-9 field goal attempts from beyond 40 yards.

This offseason, Pineiro says he’s been training in a particularly windy park in his hometown of Miami to further acclimate himself to kicking in Chicago. He trains there two or three times per week with Bears punter Pat O’Donnell.

“Me and Pat don’t just go in and just kick some balls,” Pineiro said, via the Sun-Times. “We kind of have a set game plan. Like, ‘OK, we’re going to do this. Last-second field goal at the end of practice.’ Or, ‘We’re going to manipulate the wind or hit the ball this way for it to go this way.’