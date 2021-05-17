Former Ohio State star Justin Fields will eventually be the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback. It’s a matter of when, not if.

There’s two obstacles standing in Fields’ way: Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. Both are experienced. Both have had prior success. Yet neither are likely to finish the season as the Bears’ starter.

That job will eventually fall to Fields, which begs the question: when? One analyst has a target date in mind.

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network anticipates Fields making his first NFL start in Week 4 when the Bears take on the Detroit Lions. The Lions are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this upcoming season. They’re a perfect candidate for Fields to take his first live reps against.

“For the Chicago Bears, they have both Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. They’ll certainly like to get to Justin Fields as quickly as possible, but those veterans there might be able to execute the offense a little better right off the bat,” Sikkema wrote. “… So who knows: Fields could certainly start earlier, but in Week 4 the Bears face a less imposing opponent in the Detroit Lions—and it’s at home.”

Justin Fields making his first NFL start against a division opponent at Soldier Field? Sign us up.

The dual-threat is out to prove wrong the 10 NFL teams that passed on taking him during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears were fortunate he fell all the way to pick No. 11.

If Fields is able to play in Chicago like he did in Columbus, the Bears may have finally found their franchise quarterback.