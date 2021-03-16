Breaking: Andy Dalton Makes His Free Agency Decision

We can officially cross another veteran quarterback off the board in free agency. Moments ago, it was announced that Andy Dalton will be leaving the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He’ll have the chance to earn an extra $3 million in incentives.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Dalton had the San Francisco 49ers on his radar as well, but the Bears just made more sense since he’ll have a real opportunity to win the starting job.

During the 2020 season, Dalton had 2,170 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in relief duty for Dak Prescott. Those are fine numbers for a bridge quarterback, especially when you consider what Chicago dealt with last year with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky.

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Chicago fans are a tad upset about the news because they were hoping that a blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson would come to fruition.

The current quarterback room for the Bears includes Dalton and Nick Foles. Obviously that’s not anything special, but maybe the front office will make a move to add a rookie gunslinger in this year’s draft.

For now, the Bears will have to rely on their defense to win games.