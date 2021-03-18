Over the past few days, the free agent quarterback market has thinned tremendously, with several veterans finding new jobs.

One of which was Andy Dalton, who will be leaving the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

He’ll have the chance to earn an extra $3 million in incentives. On Thursday afternoon, Dalton met with the media where he revealed one of the reasons he decided to sign with the Bears.

Dalton revealed the team told him he would be the starting quarterback when the 2021 season kicks off. That was enough for him after starting the 2020 season as a backup to Dak Prescott.

“They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said about picking the Bears. “That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.”

New Bears QB Andy Dalton: “They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.” pic.twitter.com/SIKIGZWxs1 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 18, 2021

During the 2020 season, Dalton had 2,170 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in relief duty for Dak Prescott.

He started the season as a veteran backup, but was thrust into the starting role when Prescott suffered a devastating leg injury. After suffering a nasty hit that led to a concussion – and dealing with COVID – Dalton settled into a nice rhythm with the Cowboys offense.

When he takes the field next season, he’ll have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL at his disposal. Allen Robinson is the unquestioned No. 1 target for the Bears, who placed the franchise tag on the star wide receiver earlier this offseason.