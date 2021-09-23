Andy Dalton’s Wife Reveals Classy Move From Bears Fans

It’s no secret that quarterback Andy Dalton wasn’t the unanimous choice among Chicago Bears fans to be their starter in 2021. But after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Bears fans made a very classy gesture for him.

According to Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg, Bears fans have spent the last day donating to Dalton’s charity after he was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Greenberg said he spoke to Dalton’s wife, who was apparently brought to tears by the donations.

“Truly Andy and I are humbled!” she reportedly said.

The Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation was founded during Dalton’s tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals. It helps serve pediatric patients in various medical facilities throughout Cincinnati and its surrounding communities and their families through its various community outreach programs.

Andy Dalton has completed 73.5-percent of his passes through two games this season. He struggled in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams but looked sharp against the Bengals before suffering his injury.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has pledged to give Dalton the starting job back once he’s healthy. But in the meantime, rookie No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields will get the starting nod with Nick Foles as the backup.

It was a somewhat unpopular decision to make Dalton the starter during the offseason. Fields and Foles didn’t really even get much of a chance to compete for the job.

But it’s clear that Bears fans are giving Dalton some respect as he recovers from his injury.

Classy.