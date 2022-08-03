Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor early with the new coaching staff in Chicago.

Kusinski also shared some interesting information regarding Jenkins' participation in training camp.

"Contrary to HC Eberflus saying Jenkins absence is 100% injury related … Jenkins is at the facility working with trainers but missed 6th straight practice," Kusinski reported on Twitter.

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Bears have received calls on Jenkins.

As a rookie, Jenkins appeared in six games and started in two of them. The Oklahoma State product missed the start of the season due to a back injury.

Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Jenkins to reach his full potential in the NFL.