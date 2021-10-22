The Chicago Bears will be without at least one of their veteran pass catchers this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moments ago, the team announced a significant change to tight end Jimmy Graham’s status.

Graham has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Friday. As a result, he’s out for this weekend’s game.

If the Bears placed Graham on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, he would’ve had an outside chance at being cleared in time for kickoff. With roughly 48 hours remaining until kickoff, it’ll be impossible for him to play.

This season has been quite frustrating for Graham, who has just one catch for 11 yards through six games. Second-year tight end Cole Kmet, meanwhile, has 14 receptions for 130 yards.

The #Bears placed TE Jimmy Graham on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he’s out for this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2021

Graham had a much larger role in the Bears’ offense last season, hauling in 50 passes for 456 yards and eight touchdowns.

With rookie quarterback Justin Fields running the show in the Windy City this year, the offense is no longer relying on pass catchers like Graham. Instead, the offense relies on the running game with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams.

After dropping a tough game to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, the Bears will try to get back in the win column this Sunday. Kickoff for the Bears-Buccaneers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.