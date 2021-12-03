Bears Announce Justin Fields’ Status For Week 13

After missing the Chicago Bears’ Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, Justin Fields has had some extra time to recover from his rib injury. So what’s his status looking like for Week 13?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Fields has been listed as doubtful for the Bears’ Sunday tilt against the Arizona Cardinals. Per the report, veteran Andy Dalton will get the starting nod against Arizona.

Fields has started eight of the Bears’ games during his rookie season, but he’s struggled for most of them. He’s 2-6 as a starter with four touchdowns, eight interceptions and averaging just 136 passing yards per game.

Unfortunately, Fields isn’t the only notable Bears player who’s going to miss the game. Star wide receiver Allen Robinson is also doubtful with a hamstring injury.

#Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) and WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) are doubtful for Sunday's game against the #Cardinals. Looks like another week of Andy Dalton. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2021

Justin Fields is one of several rookie quarterbacks struggling to get his sea legs this year. Turnovers have been a particular issue for Fields. He committed turnovers in each of his last five games before suffering his injury.

The Chicago Bears are going nowhere fast unfortunately. There’s a lot of speculation that head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are facing the axe at the end of the season.

And due to the trade with the New York Giants that helped them acquire Fields in the first place, they won’t have a top pick in the draft next year if they keep losing.

Suffice it to say, the Bears are in a tough spot right now.