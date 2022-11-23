Bears Announce Promising Justin Fields Injury Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields left it all on the field this past Sunday against the Falcons. Once the game was over, he was evaluated for an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Earlier this week, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day.

"Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus told reporters. "We'll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we've got time, we'll see where it is and go from there."

On Wednesday afternoon, Eberflus provided an update on Fields. He said the second-year quarterback is expected to practice today.

As long as Fields doesn't suffer a setback in practice this week, he should have a chance to play against the Jets this Sunday.

Fields has shown a ton of progress over the past few weeks. In 11 starts this season, he has 1,642 passing yards with 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

A lot of Fields' production this season has come on the ground. He already has 834 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 attempts.

In the event Fields can't start on Sunday, the Bears will turn to Trevor Siemian.