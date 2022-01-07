Bears Announce Starting QB For Season Finale

The Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in the final game of their season (and possibly the final game of Matt Nagy’s tenure). But with Bear rookie quarterback Justin Fields ailing, Nagy has a decision to make at starting QB.

On Friday, Nagy announced that Andy Dalton will start the in the regular season finale against the Vikings. Dalton started for the Bears last week against the New York Giants and led them to a win.

Dalton has started five of seven games this season, going 3-2 while completing 61.7-percent of his passes. A knee injury he suffered in Week 2 opened the door for Fields to start. And once Fields got the job, he only gave it up when he was injured or otherwise unavailable.

It might wind up being the final game of Andy Dalton’s brief career in Chicago as well. His contract expires after this season.

2021 was one of the most frustrating seasons for the Chicago Bears in recent memory. And that’s saying something.

The Bears went 6-10 after making the playoffs last season, at one point losing eight of nine games. Three different quarterbacks started for them this year but none distinguished themselves.

The Bears offense ranks in the bottom quarter of the league and their 2,941 passing yards are the fewest in the NFL.

We’re not likely to learn much about what the Bears have going for them in this final game.