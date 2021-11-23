Bears Announce Starting Quarterback For Thanksgiving Day

The Chicago Bears will try to stop their five-game skid in two days time when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

The organization will also officially start a new quarterback under center come Thursday afternoon.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed during his media session Tuesday that Andy Dalton will begin the game against the Lions under center this week. Reports earlier this week indicated that Chicago was trending in that direction as rookie Justin Fields nurses a ribs injury.

Now, the news that Dalton will start is official.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy confirms Andy Dalton will start Thursday vs. the #Lions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2021

Dalton, who signed with the Bears this offseason, had made just two starts this season. Thursday will be his first time as Chicago’s starting quarterback since Week 2.

When he has been on the field, Dalton has been capable of keeping the Bears competitive. In four total appearances this season, he’s completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 471 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He doesn’t give Chicago the same kind of mobility at the position that Fields does, but he does have experience playing in big games.

The Bears desperately need a win on Thursday to stop their five-game losing streak. However, with drama surrounding the organization, it may be difficult for the team to keep the focus on football.

A report from Mark Konkol of The Patch, shared that the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. The head coach firmly denied the report during his Tuesday press conference, but there’s growing speculation that the Thanksgiving game will be his last in Chicago.

Drama or not, the Bears should be able to get past the Tim Boyle-led Lions even with Dalton at the helm. But given the team’s recent performance, it’s difficult to take any game for granted.

Kickoff for the Bears-Lions matchup on Thanksgiving is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

