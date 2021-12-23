Bears Announce Thursday Update On QB Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields managed to play every offensive snap on Monday night, but it turns out he’s not at 100 percent.

On Wednesday, the Bears conducted a walk-through practice. Fields was listed as a limited participant, albeit the participation reports were estimates.

Unfortunately, the latest update on Fields is even more concerning. He was listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury.

Fields’ status for Week 16 is officially up in the air. There’s a chance he can recover in time for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but it’s discouraging that he missed Thursday’s practice.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Fields said he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter of Monday’s game.

“I tweaked it in the second quarter, but when you’re playing in the game, you’ve got a bunch of adrenaline going on and stuff,” Fields said, via the Bears’ official website. “That’s when I first felt it, but I was still good enough to play through it. It got worse after the game and the next morning, but it felt better [Wednesday morning].”

Friday’s update on Fields will be quite telling. If his participation level improves, he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday.