Bears Announce WR Allen Robinson’s Status For Sunday

In just over 24 hours a pair of 5-2 teams will take the field as the Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown.

Earlier this week, it seemed like the Bears would be without their best weapon of offense. Star wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a concussion in last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson did not step on the practice field all week for the Bears ahead of Sunday’s game. However, the team received great news about its star wideout on Saturday afternoon.

The former Penn State standout cleared the concussion protocol. As a result, he’ll bee able to take the field for the Bears this weekend, according to a report from Bears beat writer Jason Lieser.

Bears star WR Allen Robinson has been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol, the team says, and will play Sunday vs. Saints–https://t.co/IOfhW3pjkF — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 31, 2020

Robinson is easily the best player on the Bears offense and one of the best on the team. He leads the team in receiving with 544 yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions this year.

He has more receiving yards than the Bears next two options on the team combined. Having him back on the field this weekend is a major boost for the Bears, who are in desperate need of a win.

The team sits at 5-2, but has struggled in its past four games. Chicago’s offense struggled to move the ball against the Rams and the rest of the schedule won’t get much more kind.