Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours.

The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.

Newsome was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming out of North Carolina, Newsome was a really intriguing prospect due to his speed. During his time with the Tar Heels, the former All-ACC performer had 188 catches for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Newsome didn't have much success as a rookie, hauling in just two passes for 23 yards.

In two preseason games this season, Newsome had 27 receiving yards and a touchdown. He just didn't do enough to warrant a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster.

Since Newsome is just 23 years old, it's possible he signs with another team fairly soon.

On the flip side, the fact that Newsome was cut by a team that's seriously lacking talent at wide receiver isn't a great look.