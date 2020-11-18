Bears Are Reportedly Working Out Former Notre Dame QB

On Monday night, Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles had to be carted off the field in the final seconds due to a hip injury. It’s unfortunate timing for the team since Mitch Trubisky is already dealing with an injury.

Trubisky has a chance to return to action after the bye week, but it’s unclear how his shoulder will hold up in a week from now. Foles, on the other hand, could miss a few weeks.

Since the Bears are shorthanded at quarterback, the coaching staff has brought in a notable name for a tryout. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bears are working out former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer has started 15 games in his young career, throwing for 3,081 yards, 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He was on the 2017 Cleveland Browns team that finished the season without a single win.

With Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky banged up, the Bears are bringing in QB DeShone Kizer for a tryout. Chicago is currently on its bye. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2020

Kizer was a second-round draft pick due to his outstanding production with the Fighting Irish. He had 2,925 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his junior season.

Although his NFL career hasn’t been anything to write home about, Kizer could be a serviceable backup for the Bears if Foles and Trubisky are out for an extended period of time.

Tyler Bray would most likely be named the starter for Chicago if Foles and Trubisky are out next Sunday against Green Bay.

Hopefully for the Bears’ sake, Trubisky can return in time for next weekend’s game.