Bears Assistant Coach Responds To Matt Nagy Report

On Tuesday morning, a report emerged claiming that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Chicago special teams coach Chris Tabor, who filled in when Nagy had COVID-19 earlier this season, was asked about his boss’ job status. Tabor responded by saying he would not be changing how he goes about his business this week.

He then said he doesn’t know anything about the report from Patch’s Mark Konkol that says Nagy has already been made aware of his pending dismissal.

“I don’t know anything about that report,” Tabor said. “Reports are just reports to me. I have a job to do, so I’m going to stick to that job.”

First question for #Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was, of course, about Matt Nagy’s job status. Here’s what he said. pic.twitter.com/3VM636halV — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 23, 2021

The Bears have never fired a head coach in the middle of a season in the history of the franchise. Whether or not they move on from Nagy before the end of the year, it seems impossible that they would tell him he was done before he coached his final game of the team.

After starting the year 3-2, the Bears have dropped five straight. They take on the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions on Thursday.