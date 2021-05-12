Bears QB Coach Gives First Impression Of Justin Fields

Justin Fields still has a long way to go before he’ll become the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. That being said, the Ohio State product appears to be making a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo spoke to the media on Wednesday about the team’s newest signal-caller. It sounds like he’s already on the same page as Fields.

During his press conference, DeFilippo told reporters that Fields has been “very coachable” throughout their Zoom meetings.

DeFilippo also shared his thoughts on when Chicago may start Fields this year. He said that he’ll know more about the Ohio State quarterback after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

“Obviously we’ll know a lot more about Justin after this weekend in terms of where he’s at mentally and the way he processes and thinks and those things,” DeFilippo said, via theChicago Sun-Times. “It’s hard to tell over Zoom until you really get your hands on a player. I think we’ll know a lot more after this weekend in terms of where he’s at from a mentally processing standpoint.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has also been preaching patience when it comes to Fields. Fans want to see him on the field, of course, but there’s no point in rushing his development.

The Bears’ coaching staff will get to work with Fields as early as this Friday.

In the event that Fields isn’t ready to be the Week 1 starter for the Bears, the coaching staff could roll with either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles.

Do you think Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for the Bears’ season opener?