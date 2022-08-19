Bears Coach Has Honest Reaction To Justin Fields Performance

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was under heavy pressure during Thursday night's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. And yet, he managed to leave a positive impression on his coaching staff.

Speaking to the media following Thursday's game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he saw improvement in Fields. It's the same improvement he has been seeing on the practice field.

“I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”

Eberflus added that Fields has been throwing the football well when he's on the move.

“He does a really good job with the movement passes, the play-actions, in pocket, out of pocket, and to be able to deliver the ball. So we’re excited about that.”

Fields completed 5-of-7 pass attempts for 39 yards. He led the Bears on a drive that resulted in a field goal.

The Bears aren't expected to contend in the NFC this season, but that's OK. If Fields continues to develop the right way, the franchise will finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Fields and the Bears will take on the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale next Saturday.