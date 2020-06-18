Bears Coach Getting Mocked For His QB Room Comment

Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t exactly worked out as the Chicago Bears had hoped when they took him No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The two quarterbacks taken after Trubisky have both become superstars. Deshaun Watson certainly built a more substantial resume in college, playing in the same conference as Trubisky and capturing a national title. He went No. 12. Patrick Mahomes was a bit more of a mystery coming out of Texas Tech, but had the biggest arm in the draft in years. He was taken No. 10, and went on to win the MVP and Super Bowl in his second and third seasons, respectively.

Trubisky, meanwhile, has been a pretty big disappointment. Now, he has to fight for his job, as the Bears acquired former Super Bowl winner Nick Foles to push him. The two will have an open contest, though most consider Foles the favorite.

Obviously, the Bears staff has to show some public confidence in the team’s quarterback situation. “Best QB room in the NFL,” however, is a big stretch. That is exactly what quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo says he has on his hands this year.

Bears QB coach looking for "juice" from Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles: "We walk around with a little bit of swagger to ourselves in terms of knowing we're the best QB room in the NFL"

“Passion, energy and swagger, baby,” the Bears assistant told The Chicago Tribune, when describing his quarterbacks. “That’s how we’re defined in our room.”

“It means we have a passion for the game. We have a ton of energy. We’re the same people every day. But then we walk around with a little bit of swagger to ourselves in terms of knowing we’re the best quarterback room in the National Football League.”

As you may have guessed, football fans have some thoughts about that designation.

The Bears will have plenty of opportunities to prove the many, many fans who immediately replied here wrong.

