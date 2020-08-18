Bears Cornerback Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

Every year, the NFL experiences an abundance of injuries at the start of training camp. Unfortunately that trend shows zero signs of slowing down, as the Chicago Bears just suffered a major blow to their secondary.

During this morning’s practice session, Bears cornerback Artie Burns suffered a knee injury. He needed help just to get off the field, which obviously wasn’t a good sign.

Chicago immediately had testing done on Burns to figure out the extent of his injury. The coaching staff’s worst fear became a reality once they received the results.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the medical test for Burns shows that tore his ACL. That’s a tough break for the 25-year-old cornerback, as he’ll now have to miss the entire 2020 season.

Tests today showed that Bears’ CB Artie Burns tore his ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2020

The Bears signed Burns this offseason to compete for a starting role in the secondary. He spent the last four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burns will now have to spend the next several months rehabbing from this injury. Whether or not he’ll get another chance in the Windy City is unknown at this time.

Now that Burns is out of the running for a starting spot, the current favorite for the job is Jaylon Johnson. The Utah product was selected in the second round of this year’s draft.