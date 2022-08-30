Bears Cutting Nathan Peterman: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick out of Pitt. Prior to this offseason, he spent a few years with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

In 10 appearances, Peterman has completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 573 yards with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

NFL fans have always been fond of Peterman, even if it's for the wrong reasons. As a result, they're upset that he's being released by the Bears.

Even though Peterman has been released by the Bears, they reportedly plan on bringing him back on the practice squad.

The Bears are currently set at quarterback, as Justin Fields will their starter as long as he's healthy.

Trevor Siemian solidified his status as the primary backup quarterback for the Bears in training camp.