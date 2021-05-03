Bears Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player In Surprise Move

The Chicago Bears made a big move in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, moving up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

A couple of days later, the NFC North franchise is making another big move.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are releasing one of their starting offensive linemen. Chicago is reportedly cutting starting left tackle Charles Leno.

“The Bears will be releasing LT Charles Leno, source said, their starter the last seven seasons. A surprise move. Chicago drafted OK St’s Teven Jenkins in the second round and plans to play him on the left side. Leno now available for LT-needy teams,” he reported on Monday afternoon.

Leno, 29, has been with the Bears since 2014. He was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Boise State. Leno has developed into a very good offensive lineman, making the Pro Bowl in 2018.

However, it was clear that Leno’s future in Chicago might be in doubt following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Leno is now expected to hit the open market. There should be several teams interested in his services.