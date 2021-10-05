Dolphins, Bears Reportedly Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

We don’t see nearly as many NFL trades as those in the MLB and NBA, but they’re starting to get a bit more frequent. The Chicago Bears have reportedly acquired a burner, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, from the Miami Dolphins.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Miami in return. It is an interesting move to acquire a lightning fast wide receiver who has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. It also gives young quarterback Justin Fields another weapon to work with, at least as long as the Bears have him in the starting lineup.

Grant is off to a very slow start for the Dolphins, who have had their own offensive issues with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out. He has just two catches on the year, for a grand total of -7 yards. He has also returned a pair of kicks for 46 yards, and eight punts for 59 yards. He’s also fumbled twice.

Grant was selected with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, after putting up 3,286 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns at Texas Tech. In five-plus years with the Dolphins, he has been dangerous in the return game, which could be another role for him to fill with the Bears.

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending WR Jakeem Grant to the #Bears for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021

Grant had 100+ yard kick return touchdowns in both 2018 and 2019 for the Dolphins. In 2018, he averaged an impressive 29.7 yards on 18 returns.

He’s never been anything more than a roleplayer on offense, though. He has 91 career receptions for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. 2020 was his most productive year for the team, with 36 receptions for 373 yards and a score.

The Bears have just 609 passing yards and one touchdown through the air in four games. It is unlikely that Grant makes a material change in the offense, but for a cheap price tag, he could be worth a shot for Matt Nagy and company.

