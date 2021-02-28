Bears Fans Are Not Happy With Latest Quarterback News

Earlier this week, Chicago Bears fans rejoiced over the idea of Russell Wilson becoming their team’s starting quarterback. Chicago is reportedly one of four preferred trade destinations for the Seattle Seahawks superstar.

“Russell Wilson’s thinking is broader. It’s big picture from what I’m told,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “This is a guy who wants to be in an NFL managerial position in the future — maybe even NFL ownership. so in a case like Chicago, he’s not thinking in terms of their struggles on offense recently — he’s thinking in terms of turning around a franchise that is historically great but had struggles on offense for the better part of 20 years. He would love that kind of story.”

That’s pretty thrilling news if you’re a Bears fan.

The latest quarterback news out of Chicago is far less exciting, though.

Nick Foles is reportedly still a candidate for the team’s starting quarterback job in 2021. Bears fans are very much not excited about that.

One worry the Seahawks might have with trading Russell Wilson is how they'd replace him. To ease some of those concerns, here's a quick highlight reel of how Nick Foles fits into Pete Carroll's vision on offense. Wilson to Foles is pretty much a lateral move, imo. pic.twitter.com/ZvOar3MGB3 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 25, 2021

Bears GM Ryan Pace spoke highly of Foles this week.

“I respect the way he handled a lot of adversity this year, not just for himself in the quarterback room,” Pace said. “He was a leader in the room as a starter or as a backup. And . . . when he was playing, there were some things that, in fairness to him, the offensive line was a little unsettled and the run game wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be.”

While that’s all fair, going from ‘maybe we’ll have Russell Wilson as our quarterback!’ to ‘Nick Foles is still very much in play’ is depressing for Chicago die-hards.