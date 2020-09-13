Bears Fans Taking Back Everything They Said About Mitch Trubisky

Few quarterbacks have taken as much verbal abuse from his own team’s fan base as Mitch Trubisky. But he appears to have redeemed himself after a masterful fourth-quarter comeback against the Detroit Lions today.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bears were down 23-6. Trubisky had barely done anything and a blowout loss to their division rivals seemed assured.

But the light finally came on for Trubisky and the Bears in the fourth quarter. He led them to three touchdowns that quarter, two of them in the final three minutes of the game, to take a 27-23 lead.

The Detroit Lions tried to come back, but a brutal endzone drop by rookie D’Andre Swift sealed the win for Chicago. Immediately after the game, Bears fans rushed to Twitter to apologize to Trubisky.

One of the first to take to Twitter to congratulate Trubisky was Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears legend Walter Payton.

What a ball by Trubisky and what a catch by miller!!!!!! #bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 13, 2020

“Mitch Trubisky pisses me off the first 3 quarters, and then makes me love him again in the 4th,” one fan wrote.

“Credit to (head coach Matt) Nagy and Trubisky,” wrote another. “Won’t fit media narrative but they brought the team back.”

2020 may be the most important season of Mitch Trubisky’s young career. The Bears declined his fifth-year option, meaning he’s set to become a free agent at the end of this year.

Whether the Bears considered bringing him back before this masterful performance, he’s put the entire league on notice today.