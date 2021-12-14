Bears Fans Will Like What Aaron Rodgers Said About Justin Fields

It’s not often Bears fans will like something that Aaron Rodgers says or does, but his comment on Justin Fields should qualify.

Rodgers went onto The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and praised Fields for how he played on Sunday night. He thinks that Fields is really talented and has a lot of star qualities.

“I think he’s a really talented kid,” Rodgers said. “He has a good arm on him. He can really move around and extend the plays and make plays outside the pocket. The most important thing for young players is to continue working on the little things. He has a lot of star qualities in his presence and his ability.”

"Justin Fields is really talented & has a lot of star qualities" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/E7aVWV44DS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2021

Fields did all he could against Green Bay on Sunday night, including leading Chicago to 30 points on its defense. He finished with 224 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the end, Rodgers got the better of him as he lit the Bears defense up for 45 points. He finished with 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers improved to 10-3.

These two teams sadly won’t meet again until the 2022 season.