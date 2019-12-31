Bears Fire Former Oregon Head Coach Mark Helfrich

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, according to multiple reports. Nagy is clearly trying to revitalize the organization after missing the 2019-20 playoffs.

Helfrich, the former Oregon Ducks’ head coach, won’t be unemployed for very long. The innovative offensive coordinator worked alongside Chip Kelly during the Ducks’ rise to national relevancy. After Kelly left Oregon for the NFL, Helfrich was promoted to Oregon’s head coach in 2013.

In his second season, Helfrich led the Ducks to the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship before losing to Ohio State. It’s considered one of the best seasons in Oregon history.

Just two years after Oregon’s historic 2014-15 season, led by Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, Helfrich suffered a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2016 which led to his eventual firing. It’s still seen as a questionable decision by many Duck fans.

The Bears hired Helfrich in Jan. of 2018 to serve as their offensive coordinator. The OC was never truly given the keys to the offense though. Nagy continues to call plays for the Bears.

Helfrich was one of the best offensive coordinators in college football when he was with the Ducks. It’d come as no surprise if he returned to college football. It’ll be interesting to see the interest Helfrich garners over the next month.