Bears General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Blockbuster Trade

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears on the field in the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears made multiple trades before yesterday's deadline, including sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith is in the final season of his rookie contract after he and the Bears were unable to come to an agreement on an extension during the offseason. At the time, Smith requested a trade and said Chicago's new front office "didn't value" him.

On Tuesday, the Bears' first-year general manager Ryan Poles addressed the Smith trade, telling reporters that he was partially "bummed" they couldn't keep the second-team All-Pro around long-term.

“There’s a part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy that I thought was going to be here for a long time,” Poles said. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done. We came up short, we couldn’t find common ground, and that’s just a part of this business, which I think we all understand.”

Clearly, while part of Poles may have wanted to keep Smith around, the team's reluctance to meet his contract demands won out.

Baltimore traded second and fifth-round picks for the 25-year-old defender, who should help the team contend in the AFC this season. We'll see if the Ravens intend on extending Smith beyond 2022 in the coming months.