On Friday morning, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace surprised fans when he talked about the team’s quarterback competition.

After Mitchell Trubisky struggled to improve on an impressive 2018 season last year, the Bears decided to bring in a veteran. Chicago shipped a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles.

NFL analysts and fans alike assumed Trubisky would get the nod, opening the 2020 season as the starting quarterback. However, Pace made it clear that’s not the case as the Bears look to improve on a rough 2019 campaign.

The GM said Trubisky and Foles will enter training camp as equals in an “open competition” for the starting quarterback job. Here’s what Pace had to say, via Bears insider Stacey Dales:

Ryan Pace: We were able to dig in on FA, make the Bears a better football team. I can tell you right now, we're ready for everything. Quarterback position. It's been a focus for us. We've talked to both players, and they way we view this, IT'S AN OPEN COMPETITION. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) April 3, 2020

Head coach Matt Nagy also addressed the competition, but made an interesting caveat.

While it is an “open competition,” Mitchell Trubisky will enter as the QB1 and take first team reps. “Mitchell will be going first in the huddle,” Nagy said about the fight between Foles and Trubisky.

Foles opened the 2019 season as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. However, after suffering a fractured clavicle in his very first games, the former Eagles QB was forced to ride the pine the rest of the way.

Now he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting role on a new team.