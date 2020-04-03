The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bears GM Addresses QB Competition Between Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky calling a play at the line.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace surprised fans when he talked about the team’s quarterback competition.

After Mitchell Trubisky struggled to improve on an impressive 2018 season last year, the Bears decided to bring in a veteran. Chicago shipped a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles.

NFL analysts and fans alike assumed Trubisky would get the nod, opening the 2020 season as the starting quarterback. However, Pace made it clear that’s not the case as the Bears look to improve on a rough 2019 campaign.

The GM said Trubisky and Foles will enter training camp as equals in an “open competition” for the starting quarterback job. Here’s what Pace had to say, via Bears insider Stacey Dales:

Head coach Matt Nagy also addressed the competition, but made an interesting caveat.

While it is an “open competition,” Mitchell Trubisky will enter as the QB1 and take first team reps. “Mitchell will be going first in the huddle,” Nagy said about the fight between Foles and Trubisky.

Foles opened the 2019 season as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. However, after suffering a fractured clavicle in his very first games, the former Eagles QB was forced to ride the pine the rest of the way.

Now he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting role on a new team.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.