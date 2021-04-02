Bears GM Makes Bold Declaration About QB Andy Dalton

Just a few days after the NFL free agency window opened up, most of the key veteran quarterbacks on the open market found a new home.

One of those was Andy Dalton, who left the Dallas Cowboys after one season with the organization. Last month, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

After signing the new deal, Dalton made it clear the Bears told him he would be the team’s starting quarterback. “They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said about picking the Bears. “That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.”

On Friday morning, Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed that news. “He’s our starting quarterback as we head into this season,” Pace said about Dalton.

Pace opened up on why he thinks Dalton gives the Bears a lift at the quarterback position over where they were last season.

“The fit with the offense, the leadership that he provides, his decision making,” he GM said. “He’s been to Pro Bowls. He’s one of the more complete QBs we evaluated in free agency and we’re excited to have him. We feel like we got better with Andy.”

Wee’ll have to wait and see if the Bears are actually better off with Andy Dalton as the team’s starting quarterback.