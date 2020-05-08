Bears GM Offers Interesting Comment On QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears’ decision not to pick up QB Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option seems to indicate that the team will part ways with him after 2020. But the Bears GM doesn’t agree.

In a recent radio interview, Bears general manager Ryan Pace asserted that the team still believes in Trubisky. He brushed off the team’s refusal to pick up his fifth-year option by pointing to their situation with Kyle Fuller in 2017.

Back then, the Bears declined the fifth-year option on Fuller. He went on to have a remarkable season, and the Bears rewarded him with a franchise tag and a contract extension the next year.

Even so, it may be harder for Trubisky to mimic Fuller’s situation if he isn’t the starter in 2020. With Nick Foles now in the fold, that’s a very real possibility.

Via Chicago Sun-Times:

“We’ve always had the approach that we’re honest and we’re truthful with our players and our staff, and we move on and we get to work…” Pace said. “Mitch gets it. Everyone’s competing. Everyone’s focused on better results. That’s the entire team. That starts with me and everybody. “We believe in Mitch — that doesn’t change… “I think you can point to [cornerback] Kyle Fuller as a great example of a player that didn’t get his option exercised. I think we would say it worked out well for him and for us.”

Pace’s comments seem to indicate that the 2020 season will be a “prove-it” year for Trubisky.

The former No. 2 overall pick had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2018 while leading the Bears to the playoffs. But he regressed in 2019 and also dealt with injuries.

Competition isn’t going to make things any easier for him though.

Perhaps that’s exactly what Pace wants: To see his quarterback thrive under pressure.