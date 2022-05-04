Bears Have Claimed Former Chiefs Wide Receiver

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We have a winner in the waiver wire race for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Finke. And it's none other than the Monsters of the Midway.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have claimed Finke off waivers. Finke joins a WRs room that most recently added Velus Jones Jr. via the NFL Draft.

The former Notre Dame wide receiver went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent that year. He was briefly on their practice squad in 2021.

Finke has yet to make his debut in the NFL, but came close with the Chiefs in 2021. He signed a futures deal with the team this past January, but was recently waived.

In five seasons at Notre Dame, Chris Finke had 106 receptions for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 13 games where he averaged at least 15 yards per catch.

But while NFL snaps have been hard to come by for Finke, he probably won't get a better opportunity to get them than with the Chicago Bears. The current WRs room ranks pretty low among all 32 teams.

Suffice it to say, if Finke can't crack this Bears roster, he might not be able to crack any.

Will Chris Finke make the final 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears? Will he make his NFL debut in 2022?