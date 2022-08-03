Bears Have Made A Decision On The Preseason Opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

In recent years, we've seen some NFL teams hold out most or all of their projected starters in the opening preseason game.

The Chicago Bears will not be doing that this summer. New head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear today that he wants his first-stringers to get "a good amount" of reps when the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13.

“I think it depends on your team,” Eberflus said about his philosophy toward preseason games, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Could it be a different spot in years to come? Yeah it can be...We have to see what they look like when they’re playing in a football game.”

That means that Justin Fields will play at least a little next Sunday. Fields is heading into his first full season as the Bears' starting quarterback after making 10 starts in 2021.

"We practice against our defense every day,” Fields said. “Getting to go up against someone else will be good for us.”

Chicago will have three preseason contests before its regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 11.